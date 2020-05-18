Trump says sport returning is good for country’s ‘psyche’





The TaylorMade Driving Relief team game was contested between four of the sport’s top players with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeating Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The competition raised more than $5 million for coronavirus relief charities and also marked the return of live televised golf.

No spectators were allowed in to watch the match and players completed the course without caddies.

Trump, a lifelong golf fan, dialed into NBC’s coverage to say he hoped sport would be returning to normality as soon as possible.





Source link