Trump Sees Off Naval Hospital Ship in Virginia, Going Against Travel Warnings

He offered little additional detail during his speech, except to say that any quarantine would “not apply to people such as truckers from outside the New York area who are making deliveries or simply transiting through.” He also noted that “it won’t affect trade in any way.”

Mr. Trump was accompanied on the trip to Norfolk by Mr. Esper, as well as his incoming chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president. His national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, and Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, were also spotted in attendance at his speech. The trip was proposed, an official said, partly because the naval station is self-contained and would not require Mr. Trump to be in public areas, like a commercial airport. Vice President Mike Pence had previously visited the base when the Comfort was in port. Amid the pandemic, the ship’s departure for New York was internally seen at the White House as a reassuring moment for the president to highlight with a personal appearance.

Mr. Trump has been grounded at the White House since March 19, when he visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters. His typical weekend round of golf has been curtailed since the outbreak of the virus in the United States, as have all of his scheduled weekend trips to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. He has grown increasingly restless confined to the White House complex, where he has watched the economic gains that were intended to serve as the heart of his re-election campaign evaporate.

Mr. Trump made it clear this week that the visit to the ship could draw publicity. “I’ll kiss it goodbye,” he said. “I suspect the media will be following.”

The 894-foot ship, which is expected to arrive on Monday in New York Harbor, was in port in Norfolk undergoing repairs when the Pentagon offered it to help in the response to the pandemic. The ship is expected to take on patients in New York with other illnesses to let hospitals focus on the large number of coronavirus cases, the president said. That is in part because emergency patients who are medically fragile need to be kept apart from wards where the coronavirus could be circulating. And keeping patients ill with the coronavirus off the ship is necessary because large, oceangoing vessels can easily act as incubators for infectious diseases. Military vessels, in particular, have virtually no windows on their lower decks and rely on enormous ventilation systems that might spread the virus.