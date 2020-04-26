Trump Suddenly Loses Interest In Briefings After Disastrous Disinfectant Comments

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he suddenly believes his White House daily press briefings are no longer “worth the time” and the “effort” — just days after his comments that a disinfectant “injection” might work to battle COVID-19 triggered an uproar.

Trump’s lightning-fast pull-back from his rambling, daily briefings that often last close to two hours comes amid reports that aides have been desperately trying to convince him to scale back his often-problematic participation. Advisers fear that Trump’s disjointed, often confusing, inaccurate and contradictory musings may be frightening voters, and are hurtng his poll numbers.

Trump’s tweet makes it seem that if he no longer appears at the briefings, it was all his idea.

“What is the purpose of having White House news conference when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions” and “refuses to report the truth or facts?” he asked. “Not worth the time & effort!”