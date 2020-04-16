Trump Threatens To Adjourn Congress For Not Confirming His Judicial Nominees

President Donald Trump spent much of Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing railing against Democrats for blocking his judicial nominees, threatening to shut down both chambers of Congress in the middle of a pandemic so that he can install them himself.

The president complained about what he called the “partisan obstruction” of nominees to federal judgeships and key administration roles that he said needed to be filled to address the spread of coronavirus, though he did not explain how. Trump blamed Senate Democrats ― who are the minority in the chamber ― for blocking his nominations, though most of the federal vacancies are a result of the president not selecting anyone to fill them.

Trump threatened to exercise a never-used constitutional power that allows the president to adjourn Congress if leaders of the House and Senate can’t agree on whether to adjourn.

The Senate is not slated to meet until May 4 and has been staying open in a “pro forma” session, holding generally brief meetings in the chamber. These sessions prevent Trump from being able to make recess appointments that bypass the regular Senate confirmation process.

“The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis,” Trump said in the Rose Garden. “It is a scam, what they do. It’s been that way for a long time. It’s a scam, and everybody knows it.”