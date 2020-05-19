Trump to Tap New Company to Make Covid-19 Drugs in the U.S.

In 2016, Kaléo ran into a separate controversy with its other product, Evzio, which was similar to the Auvi-Q but delivered an injection of naloxone, which can stop a drug overdose. That year, Kaléo quintupled the price of Evzio, prompting letters from members from Congress who wanted to know why the company had raised the price in the middle of an opioid epidemic. (The company said it did so to cover the cost of a patient assistance program that lowered the out-of-pocket costs for people who could not afford it.)