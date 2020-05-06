Trump Urges Country Toward Reopening, Claiming ‘Virus Will Pass’

President Donald Trump acknowledged there will be “some” deaths due to states reopening businesses and other activities — a move he has been pushing — as coronavirus cases continue to mount in the U.S.

In an interview with ABC News as Trump traveled to Arizona to visit a business that makes masks, reporter David Muir asked the president whether “lives will be lost to reopen the country.”

“It’s possible there will be some, because you won’t be locked into an apartment or a house,” Trump said. “But at the same time we’re gonna practice social distancing, we’re gonna be washing hands.”

“We have to get our country back,” Trump said, claiming people are “dying the other way, too,” citing suicides, drug abuse and the effects of lost jobs. “We have to bring it back and that’s what we’re doing.”

“We can’t sit in the house for the next three years,” he said later in the interview, per ABC news.

Trump has been pushing for states to reopen their economies and several of them — including Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina — have done so in modified ways in recent days, even as public health experts warn that such moves could lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

A Trump administration document obtained by The New York Times predicted a steady increase in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, with the daily death toll mounting from the current figure of about 1,750 to about 3,000 by June.