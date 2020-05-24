Trump Used To Tee Off On Obama For Golfing During Ebola Outbreak That Killed 2 In America

President Donald Trump spent a day at the links Saturday at his Virginia golf course as the nation careened toward 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. It was his first time golfing in more than two months since declaring the pandemic a national emergency.

The tee-time scenes couldn’t help but recall those times Trump slammed Barack Obama for golfing when he was in the White House during the Ebola outbreak — which claimed two lives in the U.S.

Trump complained after the second confirmed case of Ebola on “Fox and Friends” in 2014 that Obama shouldn’t be spending any time golfing.

“There are times to play and times that you can’t play. It sends the wrong signal,” Trump declared.

“You know when you’re president you sorta say, like, ‘I’m gonna give it up for a couple of years and I’m really gonna focus on the job,’” he added. Trump couldn’t help noting: “Golf is a great game; nobody likes it more than me.”