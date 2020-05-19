Trump ‘Will Lie,’ People Will Die: Republican Lincoln Project Releases Ominous New Video

An ominous new ad released Monday by a conservative Republican group features Donald Trump as a kind of White House Grim Reaper who relentlessly lies while people die of COVID-19.

The spot was produced by the “never-Trumper” Lincoln Project, whose founders include harsh Trump critic George Conway, the lawyer husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

As COVID-19 continues to spread and the death toll surpasses 90,000, Trump “will lie” and he will “tweet instead of lead,” says the narrator in the ad. “He will blame others for his failures.”

Trump’s behavior and the deaths will continue week after week “until you do something about it,” the ad concludes.

It’s airing this week in the Washington, D.C., area.

“If there is one thing we can count on in the coming weeks, it’s that Donald Trump will continue to fail and embarrass the people he is elected to serve,” Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn said in a statement.

The group’s last ad, “Mourning in America,” struck a nerve with Trump, who lashed out on Twitter, calling members of The Lincoln Project “loser types.”

After that, The Lincoln Project collected $1.4 million in new contributions, organizers reported.

Check out the video up top.