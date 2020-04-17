Trump Won’t Stop Contradicting Medical Professionals In Twitter Rant

President Donald Trump let loose a tirade on Twitter Friday morning that included spreading misinformation and seemingly undermined the social distancing advice given by the health experts on the White House coronavirus task force.

His targets included the Obama administration and its vice president, Joe Biden, who’s also the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee this year, as well New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). The most controversial tweets said “LIBERATE” three states ― Michigan, Minnesota, Virginia.

While Trump has used his Twitter account to urge Americans to follow the guidance of health officials on the White House’s coronavirus task force, his Friday rant shows how he also uses the platform to lash out at others and sow discontent. Friday afternoon, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee blasted him for “for fomenting domestic rebellion.”

Here’s what Trump said:

He inflated the number of deaths due to the swine flu pandemic.

As he has done periodically, he targeted former President Barack Obama and Biden for criticism over how they dealt with a previous health crisis. He tweeted that “Biden/Obama were a disaster” in their handling of the spread of the H1N1 virus, also known as the swine flu pandemic.

In his latest attack, Trump falsely claimed that 17,000 died during that pandemic, which lasted between April 2009 to April 2010. On March 4, Trump told Fox News that the death toll for the swine flu was “over 13,000” while also pointing out that the conservative news network had suggested it was 17,000.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of deaths in the U.S. during that outbreak was 12,469. The CDC also estimates that 75,000 people died from the swine flu worldwide.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration’s top infectious disease expert, has warned people against comparing COVID-19 to H1N1, telling Fox News in early March that the swine flu was “less lethal than the regular seasonal flu.”