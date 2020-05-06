Trump’s Baseball Boast Gets A Brutal Fact-Check: ‘He Couldn’t F**king Hit’

“I was captain of the baseball team,” Trump told MTV in 2010. “I was supposed to be a professional baseball player. Fortunately, I decided to go into real estate instead.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly bragged about his athletic prowess as a youth, and has even claimed he could’ve played Major League Baseball .

ASSOCIATED PRESS Donald Trump throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees faced the Houston Astros in 2004.

But Slate found some of his old stats as a player for the New York Military Academy and they don’t exactly scream MLB talent. Partial records uncovered by the website revealed a .138 batting average over the nine games.

One baseball writer who also worked as a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays offered up a blunt assessment when asked if Trump sounded like a prospect.

“There’s no chance,” said Keith Law of The Athletic, adding:

“You don’t hit .138 for some podunk, cold-weather high school playing the worst competition you could possibly imagine. You wouldn’t even get recruited for Division I baseball programs, let alone by pro teams. That’s totally unthinkable. It’s absolutely laughable. He hit .138 — he couldn’t fucking hit, that’s pretty clear.”

Read Slate’s full report, which includes a look at some of Trump’s other baseball claims, here.