Trump’s Inspector General Pick Vows Independence From the White House

“I will report any undue influence on me, from whatever source,” Mr. Miller said.

Mr. Miller brings strong credentials to the job. A former federal prosecutor, he also served as the inspector general of the General Services Administration from 2005 to 2014, overseeing a sprawling agency in charge of the federal government’s real estate. At the hearing, Mr. Miller said that in that role, he was unflinching in the face of political pressure or criticism.