Trump’s Name Will Appear On Stimulus Checks

Erin Schaff/pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony March 27 for the CARES Act, an economic stimulus package meant to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump’s name will be printed on the economic stimulus checks that will be distributed by the Internal Revenue Service to individuals to help mitigate losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The addition, which was ordered by the Treasury Department, is expected to delay the delivery of paper checks by several days, according to the Post, which cited unnamed senior agency officials. The phrase “President Donald J. Trump” will be printed in a memo line on the left side of the checks (most will total $1,200 for individuals), below a line that says “Economic Impact Payment.”



After the IRS adjusts its printing technology for this addition, tens of millions of Americans are expected to receive these checks in the mail in the coming weeks.

NBC News also confirmed the report Tuesday night.

The decision to add Trump’s name to the checks was reportedly finalized late Monday and announced to the IRS’s information technology team on Tuesday, the Post reported, citing a Treasury Department official.

This is the first time a president’s name will appear on a payment from the IRS.

The White House did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

The checks are a part of the government’s $2 trillion effort to stimulate the tanking economy as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down much of the country. The IRS will need to add computer coding to include Trump’s name in the checks’ printing process, then test the system before sending out the checks, according to the Post.

The newspaper also reported that Trump privately suggested to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the president should sign the stimulus checks. However, the U.S. president is not an authorized signer for payments made by the Treasury.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said in a tweet that Trump was directly causing the delay of these checks to Americans who need them to continue paying bills.

“You are getting your money late because the President thinks it is more important that his name be on the check than that you are able to pay your bills on time,” Schatz tweeted. “This is not a rhetorical flourish. The checks are delayed. Because Trump.”