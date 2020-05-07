Trump’s New Message: Time to Move On to the Recovery

Most Americans do not have confidence in that yet, preferring that the president and their states take a slower course in the name of public health. By a ratio of 2 to 1, those surveyed by Monmouth University in a poll released this week were more concerned about lifting restrictions too quickly rather than too slowly. And 56 percent said the more important factor should be making sure as few people get sick as possible, while 33 percent said it was more important to prevent the economy from sinking into a profound downturn.