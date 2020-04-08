Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks Are Coming Back To Haunt Her

After news emerged of Kayleigh McEnany’s recent appointment as President Donald Trump’s new press secretary, the former Trump 2020 campaign spokeswoman has come under scrutiny for her history of spreading misinformation about the novel coronavirus; lying about Barack Obama; and disseminating racist content, among other troubling remarks.

McEnany — who, as CNN first reported on Tuesday, will replace Stephanie Grisham as the White House press secretary — has repeatedly been fact-checked in recent months for comments about the virus that causes COVID-19.

In late February, as Trump continued to downplay the potential threat of the virus, McEnany — who last year claimed the president “doesn’t lie” — appeared on Trish Regan’s since-canceled Fox Business show to echo her boss’ sentiment.

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” McEnany claimed at the time, adding: “Isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?”