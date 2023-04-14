Trutankless, Inc. Enters New Phase in Development of Next Generation Products

A Key Product Development Milestone Was Achieved with Entry into Engineering Verification Testing

PHOENIX, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS), a manufacturer of the Trutankless brand of electric tankless water heaters has been quietly developing the next generation of tankless water heaters. Management was thrilled with the initial design work completed to date, and Trutankless has entered engineering verification testing.

Entering the engineering verification phase means the product is one step closer to production. Pending the completion of testing, the all-new design is expected to yield several new patents to once again reshape the landscape of the industry. The ground-breaking design employs sophisticated technology including electronics with the latest chipsets, an optimized heating engine utilizing stainless components, and all new state-of-the art control algorithms.

“We have continued to upgrade in-house capabilities in our Scottsdale-based product development lab to assist in this new phase of development,” said Michael Stebbins, CEO, “Trutankless engineers have given consideration to manufacturability at high volumes with more automated production processes which will be centered in North America. The hallmark of Trutankless products has been cutting-edge wireless connectivity, and our next-generation will be no different. We’ve partnered with a major software developer to release a brand new feature-rich app to coincide with the launch of our new products.”

The company aims to debut the newly commercialized products at the upcoming International Builders’ Show hosted in Las Vegas by the National Association of Homebuilders.

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS ) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company’s primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that outperform other water heaters that are sold exclusively through to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Please visit www.trutankless.com or call 855-TO-BUY-TRU.

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trutankless-inc-enters-new-phase-in-development-of-next-generation-products-301797877.html

SOURCE Trutankless, Inc.