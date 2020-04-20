Truth about most private celeb couple

Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about why she doesn’t post images of the children she shares with Ryan Gosling.

The actress explained her reasoning on Saturday after sharing an Instagram post about how in “these times” she simply doesn’t know what to project on social media given she is already so private.

“During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don’t post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go …,” Mendes wrote alongside a photo of a painting.

“One of my favourite pieces of art from one of my favourite artist René Magritte,” added Mendes, 46. “I’ve always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there.”

However, after posting the caption, the Out of Time performer was asked by a follower why she doesn’t openly share parts of her family life.

“Hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” Mendes responded. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.

“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private,” she continued. “Sending loads of love to you at this time.”

media_camera An incredibly rare joint red carpet appearance by Mendes and Gosling.

Mendes also noted that she was always willing to explain her choices and didn’t shy away from the opportunity to open a dialogue with those who were interested in their family.

“I don’t mind explaining myself sometimes. I care about people and their questions,” she replied to another comment. “So I’m happy to answer honestly. But thanks for saying thanks! Sending you lots of love out there.”

media_camera They’re not often pictured in public together, either.

In October 2019, Mendes appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show and told the former American Idol standout that she and Gosling, 39, had similar parenting styles that could be too much for everyone to handle.

“We’re very controlling,” she said. “I think what the term is — we’re always laughing at these terms — I think we would be ‘bulldozing parents’.”

Mendes also told Clarkson that she had no problem being a “helicopter parent” simply due to her children’s ages.

“We have to be on top of them every second,” she said. “What else are we supposed to do? The stakes are really high so yeah, I’m a helicopter parent,” she added. “And then I heard the bulldozing and I’m like, ‘Ooh, yeah, I’m probably a bulldozing parent too’.”

