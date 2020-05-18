Truth about viral ‘glow up’ transformation

We’re all pretty used to seeing transformation videos all over Instagram and YouTube, but this TikTok video is a good reminder to take everything you see on the internet with a grain of salt.

Brazilian woman Jaqueline Alarcão has almost 150,000 followers on the video sharing site and shared a video of her “before and after” teeth transformation.

The video showed Ms Alarcão’s mouth “transforming” from extremely crooked teeth into a pretty spectacular smile.

“Before and after I married a dental surgeon,” she wrote in the caption.

The post was part of a trend on TikTok in which users to share videos of their weight loss or “glow-ups”.

Ms Alarcão’s garnered 15.5 million views on TikTok and was later shared across to Instagram, where it got hundreds of thousands of watches as well.

Most were in awe of the “amazing” transformation, with cosmetic surgeons and beauty professionals sharing it online.

“OMG, what a transformation,” one make-up artist wrote after sharing the post on their social media page.

TikTok users were equally as impressed.

“Amazing! So glad he could fix that for you,” one person wrote in the comments of the video, while another added: “Well that’s a glow up.”

However, an equal amount of people said the teeth transformation was simply “not possible”.

“People who believe those are real probably believe vampire ones in movies are real too,” one person commented.

media_camera After going viral she revealed her teeth were … media_camera very much fake.

“Were these teeth real? I don’t believe,” another sceptical person wrote.

Ms Alarcão has since admitted the “transformation” was simply a pair of fake crooked teeth and shared a series of videos of her wearing them.

“I managed to troll you guys!” she wrote in the caption of one video. “Love you all!”

“I knew they were fake!!” one person wrote in response. “Many people believed in your change.”

“Deceived me,” another person wrote.

