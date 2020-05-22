TSA announces changes to airport screenings amid pandemic including self-scanning of boarding passes

The TSA has introduced new measures at airports in order to make travel safer for passengers and officers this summer but there has been no mention of temperature screenings.
admin
Related News
Xiaomi The smartphone maker has filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and has also put 48 images to showcase the
Dangerous inmate, 44, is on the run after escaping from prison in New South Wales By Australian Associated Press Published: 10:09 BST, 23 May 2020
Neighbours of wheelchair-bound woman with cerebral palsy who was left to die covered in her own waste say they hadn’t seen here for a decade
The North Korean state newspaper has admitted that the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, cannot bend space and time after years of mythologising him. The