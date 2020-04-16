TT-Line stands down workers

news, local-news,

TT-Line has started to temporarily stand down employees from April 16 due to the lack of passengers on the Spirit of Tasmania because of COVID-19 restrictions. TT-line chief executive Bernard Dwyer said employees had been asked to draw on their accrued leave entitlements in the first instance. "The Spirit of Tasmania vessels will continue to operate their normal daily schedule, though this would be regularly reviewed," he said. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania "Sunday night sailings have already been cancelled due to extremely low bookings." "The Tasmanian government's appropriate response to the COVID-19 outbreak has meant passenger numbers have steadily declined over recent weeks, though there is still good demand for our freight service." Devonport Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Rod Bramich said the chamber understood the situation was an unfortunate casualty of coronavirus restrictions. IN OTHER NEWS: However, he said it was important to maintain the Spirit's freight capacity, which was critical to the Devonport business community and Tasmania. "We also look forward to the return of the passenger ferry service once safe to do so," he said. Mr Dwyer said TT-Line would comply with all safety standards relating to the operation of the vessels, including crew levels.

