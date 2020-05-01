Tucker Carlson Gets Hit With Blunt Coronavirus Fact-Check Live On His Own Show

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to spread another myth about coronavirus infections on Thursday.

It didn’t go well. Carlson got a quick fact-check on his own show when his guest, Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, stepped in with a correction.

Carlson had claimed that “young children do not spread the coronavirus.”

But Siegel said kids can get the viral infection and spread it, it’s just not as severe when they get sick themselves.

“They appear to have a protein in the lungs that protects them from severe disease,” he said, so when kids get the virus, they have mild cases or don’t show symptoms.

“But it’s not true that children don’t get it, and it is not true that they can’t spread it,” he said. “Just much less likely than adults.”