Tucker Carlson Gripes About Putting Health Experts In Charge Of Coronavirus

Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested on Thursday that public health experts were to blame for the government’s bungling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a diatribe on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” he claimed that these experts had put people out of work and questioned whether they should be in charge of making decisions about the response. He also suggested that a better way to handle the pandemic would have been a more “conventional response,” where only “the elderly and the immunocompromised and anyone facing statistically higher risk” would’ve stayed inside while the rest of the population continued to work.

“What if we’d done that a month ago? Would the death rate today be much higher than it is today? Maybe, maybe not. We don’t know,” Carlson said, adding that regardless of the answer, it was “clearly a conversation we should’ve had before we locked the entire country down and put 10 million people out of work.”