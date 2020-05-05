Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was the first Asian to bag THIS title? | Bollywood Life

Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla enjoys a huge fan following across the country. In fact, his admirers call him the most eligible bachelor in the industry. While he has impressed us with his acting skills in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu, if you are a Sidharth fan, it will give you immense joy to know that he was not only the first Indian, but also the first Asian to win the Best Model Of The World in 2005, which was held in Turkey. He beat 40 participants from Asia, Latin America and Europe to win the title. Also Read – Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas reacts to #BoysLockerRoom controversy: Action from any kid comes from the kind of parenting and ethics he has received

Post his win, Sidharth Shukla said in an interview, "It was a very proud feeling especially because I was representing my country there. I also say that I was representing my country there as everybody in that foreign country addressed me as the Indian boy. This clearly stated I was not Siddharth Shukla but I was an Indian in a foreign country. That moment was indeed a very special moment of my life as I got to represent my country in a small way through this and eventually take the tag back home. Back home, I got a warm welcome from one and all. Phone calls kept coming in and so did offers. In the middle of modelling, acting happened. I am not a trained actor but am of the view that one learns more practically and that's exactly how I have learnt".

In 2019, Sidharth Shukla was the most searched Google celebrity and Bigg Boss 13 was the reason behind it. The actor is currently enjoying the quarantine period with his family and has been sharing updates of his daily activity on social media for fans. So, are you happy after knowing this huge achievement of Sidharth Shukla? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life

