Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Prabhudheva’s brother had featured in a hit Indi-pop track of the 90s? | Bollywood Life

Prabhudheva is undoubtedly one of the finest dancers in the country, but it will amaze you to know that his two brothers, Nagendra Prasad and Raju Sundaram, too, are mindblowing dancers. Raju Sundaram, has choreographed for films like Jeans, 123, Shankar Dada MBBS, Anniyan, Chandramukhi and many more. He also went on to bag the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song Pranam in Jr. NTR and Mohanlal starrer Janatha Garage. He has also done some impressive work in the Hindi film industry. Remember popular 90s Indi-pop track, Kya Soorat Hai, where the leading actor in the video is shown dancing with headphones? Well, he is none other than Raju Sundaram. Interestingly, he has also featured in the chartbuster Rukmani Rukmani, from Mani Ratnam‘s Roja, starring Arvind Swami and Madhoo. Also Read – Anil Kapoor recalls the beautiful moment when he proposed wifey Sunita Kapoor — watch video

Also Read – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s childhood pic and Kareena Kapoor’s photo from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha went viral this week

The multi-talented personality will start the shoot of his next directorial venture, a Tamil film, after lockdown gets over. It features popular Tollywood star Sharwanand in the lead role, and will be bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, under his banner AK Entertainments. Also Read – Throwback Thursday: Can you guess THIS box office king from his childhood picture?

On the other hand, brother Prabhudheva is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It was scheduled to hit screens during the festive weekend of Eid alongside Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani‘s Laxmmi Bomb, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film marks the third collaboration between the actor and Director after Wanted and Dabangg 3. In this entertainer, Salman will be battling it out with not one, not two, but three villains – Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Sang Hae. It also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.