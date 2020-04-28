Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Samantha Akkineni became the first-ever south Indian to achieve THIS feat at the box office? | Bollywood Life

South actress Samantha Akkineni has turned 33 today and we are expecting the makers of her upcoming venture to share the first look of the film or we might see the birthday girl announcing her new project. Known as one of the versatile stars down south, Samantha has achieved a milestone at the box office, which is a rare feat even for top stars nowadays. In 2018, she became the first south-Indian actress to deliver four $1 million club films at the USA box office. It started with Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam, followed by Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan’s Mahanati, Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai and Aadhi’s U Turn. Also Read – Vishal to begin shooting for Irumbu Thirai 2? Here’s what we know

Post that she went to give hits like Oh! Baby, Super Deluxe while her performance in Jaanu (Remake of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96) was appreciated by the fans. The actress is set to make her web-series debut with The Family Man 2. Interestingly, the first season of Family also featured a south actress Priyamani in a lead role. After the immense success of the first season, the expectations are sky-high from The Family Man 2 and with Samantha Akkineni coming on board, we are sure that even this season will be a gripping affair. Also Read – [PHOTOS] Samantha Akkineni begins Christmas preparations with her close buddies

Samantha Akkineni has recently signed Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film will be directed by Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivn. There are also reports that she has been approached by the legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao to play the lead role in the biopic of popular Carnatic singer Nagarathnamma. For the unversed, Nagarathnamma lived during the pre-independence era and is also said to be a descendant of the famous devadasi community.

Here’s wishing the lovely star a very Happy Birthday.

