Tuesday’s Workwear Report: Ramora Skinny Joggers – Corporette.com

In my eighth week of working from home, I’m really starting to appreciate the versatility of joggers. They’re practical, comfortable, and look a little more intentional than my typical sweatpants. If I were looking to upgrade my jogger game, I’d be headed directly toward this hot pink pair from Alice + Olivia. If you work in a creative field, I can see these paired with a more subdued top. If you’re WFH in a job that’s typically a bit more formal, wear these with a black sweater for your next Zoom meeting — no one needs to know!

The pants are $177, marked down from $295, and available in sizes 0–14. Ramora Skinny Joggers

While these Splendid joggers are certainly more casual, they’re also lower priced — $34–$84 at Amazon. And these Eloquii pants aren’t in a jogger style, but they’re a very similar pink, and they are $79.95 (short, regular, and long in 14–28).

