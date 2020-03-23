Tujhse Hai Raabta 23 March 2020 written update of full episode: Kalyani meets Trilok | Bollywood Life

In the last week we saw that Malhar tells Trilok that he can do anything for his child, Moksh. Trilok tells him to send Kalyani to his house. Malhar fumes with anger and starts fighting with him. Malhar returns to the hospital and tells his family members that he could not speak to the donor. Anupriya informs Malhar that the doctors said that Kalyani will regain consciousness soon. Malhar cries his heart out to hear Kalyani blabber while unconsciousness. On the other hand, Trilok says that he will make sure Kalyani comes to him. In the morning, Kalyani gets scared as she wakes up and asks Anupriya about her unborn child. She gets shocked as she gets to know that her baby is no more as Malhar gave permission for an abortion. Kalyani loses her calm. She gets angry with Malhar and questions him. Kalyani decides to part ways from Malhar and the latter gets shocked. Kalyani goes to meet Trilok.

Tonight’s episode begins with Kalyani going to visit Trilok. She enters the bunglow. But the servants get shocked to see Kalyani. Kalyani wonders to see their reaction. Even the pet dog starts barking at her but later on gets calm down. Kalyani doesn’t understand what to do. Kalyani then moves ahead and enters the house very carefully. She gets weird experiences while she observes the house. Suddenly a small girl comes there and hugs Kalyani. Kalyani finds it unusual but later likes it. A lady servant is shell shocked to see Kalyani and says that it is impossible that Divya madam is alive. Kalyani peps into a room where she finds her photo having garland on it. Kalyani is very shocked to see that. Meanwhile Anupriya and Sarthak wonder about Trilok who informed Kalyani about her abortion in a weird way. Anupriya also feels that she has a strong bond (Raabta) with Kalyani as she has lost her memory. By then Sarthak gets a call which reveals that he has been called somewhere. He asks Anupriya to go inside and take rest.

He also receives a parcel by a person. Sarthak hides it but Anupriya notices that. On the other hand the lady servant from Trilok’s house runs away when Kalyani tries to talk to her as she assumes Kalyani is a ghost. By then the clock bell starts ringing. The small girl gets very scared with the sound and tries to hide herself. Kalyani makes her calm down and assures to stop the sound. But when Kalyani goes to touch the clock, a boxing glove hits her. She then sees Trilok. Meanwhile Swara is worried for Moksh. She discusses with Anupriya that his situation is deteriorating day by day. Swara cries a lot. Anupriya consoles her saying that soon everything will be fine. Anupriya also recollects that Sarthak is hiding that parcel from her. There is flashback where Anupriya checks the parcel hidden by Sarthak in the cupboard. She finds some medicines in the packet which Sarthak is trying to hide from her. So Anupriya gives the medicines to Swara to check the same.

On the other hand Trilok introduces himself to Kalyani. He tells her that he is possessive about the things in his house and no one can touch it without his permission. He reveals to Kalyani that his wife Divya was exactly like her and he also introduces his daughter Suhana who is dump. Meanwhile Malhar reaches outside Trilok’s house. He argues with the security as they dont allow him to go inside. Trilok in the mean while tells his tragedy about his daughter Suhana to Kalyani. Kalyani feels sorry for him but when Trilok tells her that he always wanted someone to take his wife’s place in his family. Kalyani gets worried as he keeps discussing about his problems when she has come to request him to be the donor for Moksh. By then Trilok checks the CCTV footage on mobile where he finds Malhar at the gate. Stay tuned to find out more.