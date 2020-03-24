Tujhse Hai Raabta 24 March 2020 written update of full episode: Kalyani agrees to become Suhana’s care taker | Bollywood Life

In the last episode we saw that Kalyani tells Trilok that their situation is quite similar. Trilok tells Kalyani that he wants a lady who can be a mother to his daughter. Suddenly, Trilok gets a message on his phone wherein Malhar stands outside his house and yells at him. Trilok turns and yells at Kalyani. He tells her to leave the house and go away. Kalyani asks Malhar whether he found a donor for Moksh. Malhar tells Kalyani that they cannot take Trilok’s help as he wants her in return. Trilok comes and tells Malhar about the double role of Kalyani. Malhar finds his story fake and calls him a liar. Swara tells Anupriya that someone is giving her medicines that is erasing her memory. She doubts Sarthak and thinks that he is trying to erase her memory. Malhar’s family tries to instigate Swara and tells her to punish Kalyani for injuring Atharv. Swara cries her heart out for blindly trusting Atharv. On the other hand, Malhar tells Kalyani that she has to come to the police station to sign on the FIR copy. Malhar and Kalyani get into an argument and she tries to stop the car.

Tonight’s episode begins with Kalyani wondering as Trilok keeps on talking about his problems only. Malhar on the other hand argues with the security at Trilok’s house main gate. He decides to break the gate as the security guard don’t allow him to enter in. While Kalyani tries to talk to Trilok about Moksh, the clock starts sound. Trilok’s daughter gets very scared. Trilok gets very furious with Kalyani suddenly and asks her to leave the house. Kalyani gets very scared but she leaves from there. She keeps wondering about the clock and Trilok’s behaviour. Trilok then asks his guards to allow Malhar to enter inside. On the other hand Moksh is crying at home. Anupriya tries to make him calm down but she gets worried as Moksh’s health is deteriorating. Swara informs her that they will have to take decision of surgery of Moksh as the medicines will not have much impact. Swara also tells Anupriya that the medicines that she was asking are for memory loss which is used in special cases. Anupriya is shocked to hear that.

Anupriya wonders why Sarthak is giving me these type of medicine. Malhar notices Kalyani and asks her are you fine. Kalyani says why you worried about me. Malhar says I met this Trilok and he is not good person so we have to search another donor for Moksh. Kalyani says did you got another donor? You just know how to break promises. Malhar says this Trilok kept worst condition to become donor so we can’t consider him as our Moksh donor. Trilok walks towards them. Malhar holds his collar and says I warned you to stay away from my family right. Kalyani seoerates them. Bodyguard aims gun at Malhar and he asks him to out it down but Bodyguard keeps it down once Trilok signs him to do it.

Malhar says this Trilok is not good and he want you to come to him to become Moksh donor. Trilok says my reason is different and he shows his wife pic to Malhar. Kalyani says his wife is like me and explains how Suhana hugs her. Trilok says I’m ready to become Moksh donor but I want Kalyani to become care taker of my Suhana and says hope Suhana can talk. Malhar says what a beautiful framed story. Trilok says you have Kid Kalyani, hope you understand my situation. Malhar asks Kalyani to don’t believe Trilok. Kalyani says I’m ready to become care taker and i will come to your house daily to take care of your daughter. Malhar tries to stop her but she won’t listen.

Pallavi says Kalyani is roaming outside after shooting my brother but Swara you have to make Kalyani get her punishment. Swara stays silent and Pallavi leaves. Malhar asks Kalyani to come. Kalyani says our relation is over. Malhar uses her Acp tone and takes her with him saying she is culprit of Atharva. Swara closes doors and breakdown thinking her marriage with Atharva and than she notices Atharva mobile and get to know he is the one blacmailed her with nude pics. Anupriya thinks why Sarthak is doing this to her. Malhar says I know you’re angry with me because of abortion but don’t believe Trilok. Kalyani makes Malhar stop the vehicle. Stay tuned for more updates.