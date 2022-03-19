Tune out the world with 69% off a pair of feature-packed wireless headphones

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of March 16, the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale for $78.99, which means you’re taking 60% off their retail price of $259.

There’s nothing better than getting a good run in without the distraction of noisy trains going by, people’s music blasting from their cars, and other typical traffic sounds. Tune out the world and tune into your own playlists and podcasts with the Treblab Z2 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones on sale.

Treblab is known for its tech accessories — and we’ve featured many before, including the Z2s. These headphones feature everything you’d expect from Treblab headphones times two. They can hold up for twice the battery life of typical wireless headphones — up to 35 hours of wireless listening — and amplify twice the sound while drowning out the rest. They’re even packed with Treblab’s most advanced Sound2.0 technology, which is designed to sound like you’re hearing your favorite band live with every listen.

The Treblab Z2s are built for comfortable all-day wear, and offer a customized fit over the head and over the ears. The top-grade neodymium-backed 40mm speakers ensure you hear every instrument in your favorite songs. You can also easily toggle to phone and speaker mode, and answer any call hands-free. You’ll still get the T-Quiet active noise cancellation for phone calls, so your boss never has to know if you ran out for coffee instead of being chained to your desk all day. These headphones work with both Siri and Google Voice assistants and feature sharp Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that never takes long to pair.

The Treblab Z2 noise-canceling headphones retail for $259, but for a limited time, you can save 69% and bring a pair home for just $78.99.

