Tune out the world with these Sony noise-canceling headphones—and save a whopping $72!

Get these Sony noise-canceling headphones for just $128. (Photo: Sony)

Working from home can be tough, especially if you’re surrounded by noisy neighbors, rowdy roommates, or cacophonous children (you love ‘em, but geez they’re loud). Investing in a good pair of noise-canceling headphones can block out all that background chatter so you can focus on your work.

Enter the Sony Headphones (WH-CH700N), on sale for $128, or $72 off at Amazon.

Crisp and clear

Normally going for $200, these mid-range wireless headphones feature the audio clarity and deep bass you’d come to expect from Sony.

They also have active noise-canceling to completely immerse you in silence. Just flip a switch on the left earcup and almost all ambient noise will magically fade away. Some shoppers say the sound rivals that of other top brands.

“They sound WAY better than Beats and the noise-cancellation is close to Bose,” says an Amazon shopper. “The app lets you set your own levels or use a variety of presets and the battery life is amazing. Sony did not disappoint.”

You’ll get such dynamic, rich, and textured sound that you just might tune out your loved ones. “The noise-cancelling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can’t hear them,” writes a five-star Amazon reviewer. “They’re perfect.”

Save 36 percent on these Sony wireless headphones. (Photo: Sony)

Bottom line

With 35 hours of battery life, quick access to Alexa and Google Assistant, seamless smartphone syncing (just tap your phone to the left earpad for instant pairing), and an adjustable headband, these cushy headphones are a no-brainer—even for people with large noggins.

“I needed noise-canceling so I could concentrate while working from home during the quarantine,” shares a five-star reviewer. “They have great sound and fit very comfortably—even on my big, pumpkin-size head.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

