TuneCore & Groover partner to support independent artists in growing their careers

TuneCore artists gain VIP access to Groover’s platform of industry insiders via the exclusive partnership

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and PARIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital music company Believe, has partnered with Groover, an innovative web platform which allows independent artists to connect with music industry tastemakers and professionals who then give their input to the music creators.

The partnership will allow TuneCore artists to engage Groover’s expansive worldwide network of music professionals, independent playlist curators and radio stations to receive guaranteed feedback on their music and gain exposure. Songs can be sent at any stage of release – from demos to tracks that have already been released. Groover’s platform allows artists to specify which music professionals from whom they wish to receive input.

Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore said, “TuneCore is focused on helping indie artists make their music better and become better known. We do this by providing artists with the tools they need to improve as music creators while equipping them with the skills they require to gain traction with their careers. With Groover, we’ve found a like minded music platform which exists to support artists in the same way, aligning perfectly with TuneCore’s priorities.”

Earlier this year, TuneCore launched its revolutionary new pricing program which allows artists at any stage of their careers to distribute their music. The program allows music creators to release tracks and albums on an unlimited basis via plans ranging from free/no upfront cost (social platforms), $14.99 (rising artist), $29.99 (breakout artist) to $49.99 (professional). All TuneCore artists will receive an exclusive discount on their next Groover campaign, VIP service, including artist support via direct chat on the Groover website, and personalized recommendations of Groover’s most relevant contacts & curators for their music.

Groover Co-Founder Dorian Perron stated, “Serving independent artists every day and helping them break the wall separating them from music curators and industry professionals is what drives us forward since we started Groover 4 years ago. When we think about independent artists and how to help them grow their careers, it’s impossible not to think about TuneCore. With the launch of their unlimited plans, they have shown how much they understand the evolving needs of music creators. This is why Groover is excited to partner up with TuneCore to empower independent artists to release their music, get their tracks heard by industry professionals, build up their network and get the visibility they deserve.”

Faryal Khan Thompson, Vice President of International, TuneCore, commented, “Groover’s global presence and deep connections to industry partners give all TuneCore artists access to high level input on their music. That feedback is important to all artists but for music creators in emerging international markets, the previously gated availability of musical expertise is especially valuable.”

As an additional benefit, independent artists using both TuneCore & Groover will be automatically considered for the brand-new Breakout by TuneCore & Groover playlists, featured across major streaming platforms as well as future promotional opportunities and artist spotlights on Groover’s social media channels.

ABOUT TUNECORE

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 5 continents.http://www.tunecore.com

ABOUT GROOVER

Groover helps artists get their music heard. Through an innovative web platform, Groover connects artists who want to promote their music with the best curators, radios and labels seeking emerging talents. On Groover, artists can send their music directly to a selection of blogs, radios, playlist curators, record labels and pros of their choice, get guaranteed feedback, build their network and gain coverage. More than 2 millions pieces of feedback have been given by more than 2,000 active music curators & pros located all around the world, 400k+ shares (reviews, playlist adds etc.), and 1,000+ signatures on record labels thanks to Groover.

ABOUT BELIEVE

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,565 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve. Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. ISIN: FR0014003FE9).

