Tuneday, the Pioneer Social Networking App Where Artists Work Together to Make Music History, is Launched and Turns to Popular Crowdfunding!

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Tuneday, the groundbreaking social networking app, is announced, focused on bringing together artists, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to collaborate and earn from the music industry. To support its development and marketing efforts, Tuneday is launching a promising crowdfunding campaign.

The global recorded music market grew by 7.4% in 2020, the sixth consecutive year of growth, according to IFPI. Figures released in IFPI’s Global Music Report show total revenues for 2020 were US$21.6 billion.

Growth was driven by streaming, especially by paid subscription streaming revenues, which increased by 18.5%. There were 443 million users of paid subscription accounts at the end of 2020. Total streaming (including paid subscription and advertising-supported) grew 19.9% and reached $13.4 billion, or 62.1% of total global recorded music revenues.

At the same time, artists face difficulties to get discovered by the music industry, upload content & managing multiple platforms, and gain financial independence through their music.

The highly experienced team of Tuneday knows all that well and decided to develop a social networking platform that is focused on bringing together artists, industry professionals, and enthusiasts from all music sectors. Through Tuneday, artists will have the opportunity to reach more revenue streams, get discovered, connect to a community of like-minded individuals, and structure the workflow in 3 easy steps.

As Akin Soetan, founder of Tuneday, emphasizes, “We aim to develop a platform where artists will collaborate with music industry professionals, get heard by the music community, build a career & gain financial independence, get mentored & get more reputation buzz. That’s what Tuneday is all about.”

To support its further development and global marketing efforts, Tuneday is launching an exciting crowdfunding campaign. Potential funders will benefit from significant discounts and unique perks. They can also show their support by sharing the campaign with their social media networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.)

For further information and to claim your perk, visit https://igg.me/at/tuneday

Tuneday, based in the UK, aims to offer the chance for every creator in the world to get discovered by bringing together artists, producers, music professionals, and consumers, all in one place. https://tuneday.co.uk

