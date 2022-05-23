Turkey Social Commerce Market Report 2022-2028 – Increased e-Commerce Penetration and Rising Social Commerce Adoption in Small Cities

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Turkey Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2022 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Social Commerce industry in Turkey has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.



According to the Q1 2022 Social Commerce Survey, social commerce industry in Turkey is expected to grow by 55.8% on annual basis to reach US$2,723.1 million in 2022.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 47.5% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$2,723.1 million in 2022 to reach US$26,603.8 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Social Commerce Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Turkey Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Turkey Ecommerce – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.2 Turkey Ecommerce – Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.3 Turkey Ecommerce – Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



3 Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1 Turkey Social Commerce – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.2 Turkey Social Commerce – Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.3 Turkey Social Commerce – Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.4 Turkey Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players



4 Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories

4.1 Turkey Social Commerce Market Share by Retail Product Categories (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Turkey Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.3 Turkey Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.4 Turkey Social Commerce Food & Grocery – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.5 Turkey Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.6 Turkey Social Commerce Home Improvement – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.7 Turkey Social Commerce Other – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



5 Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

5.1 Turkey Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Turkey Social Commerce B2B Segment – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.3 Turkey Social Commerce B2C Segment – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.4 Turkey Social Commerce C2C Segment – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



6 Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

6.1 Turkey Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Turkey Social Commerce by Mobile – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.3 Turkey Social Commerce by Desktop – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



7 Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

7.1 Turkey Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

7.2 Turkey Social Commerce by Cross Border – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7.3 Turkey Social Commerce by Domestic – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



8 Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

8.1 Turkey Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

8.2 Turkey Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.3 Turkey Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.4 Turkey Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



9 Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1 Turkey Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

9.2 Turkey Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.3 Turkey Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.4 Turkey Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.5 Turkey Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.6 Turkey Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.7 Turkey Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.8 Turkey Social Commerce Payment by Cash – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



10 Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior

10.1 Turkey Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

10.2 Turkey Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2021

10.3 Turkey Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2021



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5p68l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turkey-social-commerce-market-report-2022-2028—increased-e-commerce-penetration-and-rising-social-commerce-adoption-in-small-cities-301553149.html

SOURCE Research and Markets