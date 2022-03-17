Turn any blank wall into a big screen with this projector on sale for $134 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The WeMax Dice Portable 1080P LED Smart Projector is on sale for $564.99 as of March 14 — that’s 19% off its original price of $699.

Unsure what to do with the huge blank wall in your home? Why not turn it into your own personal IMAX theater? It’s much cheaper to set up your own customized home theater than it used to be, and this elusive perk is not just reserved for the rich and famous anymore. In fact, this LED smart projector from WeMax is on sale now for over $100 off of its original price.

The WeMax Dice Portable LED Smart Projector instantly illuminates a 1080P HD projection with built-in instant focus and 40-degree keystone correction. It’s an easy way to project and display clear images of your favorite movies and TV shows and make them larger than life at the same time. You can keep the projector on the floor right next to you as you watch or set it up from a distance for outdoor movie screenings in the summer. No matter which way you choose to use it, it’ll project up a HD display of up to 120 inches, showing whatever you want to watch in the moment.

What makes this a smart projector is the fact that it pairs instantly with AndroidTV to access over 5,000 apps right from the home screen. It can even pair with Google Assistant so you can turn it on and press play using only your voice. It’s great for holding movie nights with your kids or even entertaining the whole neighborhood if you’re up for it. It has a three-hour battery life, but you can keep it plugged into the wall via a DC charging adapter just in case when you’re watching longer films like The Batman.

Normally the WeMax Dice Projector retails for $699, but for a limited time, you can shave 19% off of the regular retail price and take it home for just $564.99.

