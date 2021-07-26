Turn your car into a campsite with an SUV pop-up tent on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Sleep on the road with the KingCamp SUV pop-up roof tent, which is on sale for $90 off. AS of July 23, bring one home for $2,909.99.

With the KingCamp SUV pop-up roof tent, you can turn your car into a comfortable and safe sleeping station for two. It doubles as a stand-alone tent, too. And the best part is how easy it is to set up — according to the company, it takes fewer than 60 seconds.

This tent comes equipped with a 40D foam sleeping pad at its base for all-night comfort. The PU3000 fabric on all sides of the tent is waterproof, and with two mesh windows and two doors, you’ll get adequate ventilation.

Normally, the KingCamp SUV roof tent retails for $2,999. But for a limited time, you can take $90 off and get it for just $2,909.99.