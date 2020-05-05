Turns Out Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Character Babu Frik Has a Tragic Backstory

There are a lot of big-kid feelings in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Kylo Ren has another couple pubescent fits, Rey gets so mad that she makes a Force oopsie that nearly kills Chewbacca, and Grandpappy Palps just wants to reconnect with his granddaughter. Sad.

Though, apparently, there was an even greater tragedy buried in one of The Rise of Skywalker’s most joyous characters: Babu Frik, the droidsmith who helps Poe and the crew translate that creepy Sith kitchen knife. According to Babu’s voice actress, Shirley Henderson, there may have been sadness behind every hey HEY.

“Beyond the film, Babu has lived a life,” Henderson said. “Somewhere out there is a lost love. He thinks about her sometimes when he sits down in his workshop and lets his thoughts drift away. That’s what I think, anyway.”

This one hurts. Who is this mystery lover? Why didn’t things work out? The poor guy must dream of watching the suns set with Ms. Babu Frik, and just wails hey HEY to hide the pain. The rest of the interview is pretty great, too—Henderson even describes the moment when she auditioned for the part and J.J. Abrams introduced her to the little guy for the first time.

“Then the day arrived. I was taken into J.J.’s office and we said hello. Still, there were no real clues—so I just hunched down on the ground and made myself as small as I could and started talking as I thought the character might. Minutes later, J.J. brought in a tiny model of an old man, set it down on the coffee table and said: ‘This is Babu Frik.’”