Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya advises people to stay home in adorable video, watch

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, experts suggest that staying indoors and practising social distancing is one of the most effective ways to control community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya reminded people to stay home and safe in the cutest way possible. The actor shared a video of the three-year-old telling everyone to remain in their houses during the coronavirus pandemic and captioned it, “#STAYHOME #gharbaithozindaraho #indiafightscorona.”

Urmila Matondkar commented, “Cutie.. Bless him.” Neelam Kothari wrote, “Awww tooooo cute.” Several other Instagram users also showered love on the cute clip. “Omggg!! cutepieee lakuuu. always a communicator. God bless u baby,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “He is so cute. its great that we all educated our kids for covid 19.”

Currently, Tusshar is busy home-schooling Laksshya, as all the schools in the country remain shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. He recently shared a video in which he was seen giving his son a ride on his shoulders. “The perils of trying to home school, while in lockdown! #wednesday,” he wrote.

Tusshar, who is a single father, welcomed Laksshya in 2016 through surrogacy. Recently, he appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, in which he was asked why he chose surrogacy over adoption.

“Mujhe apna bachcha chahiye tha (I wanted a biological child). Maybe I will adopt in the future, you never know. Never say never to anything. If people who get married and have stereotypical families would like to have their own kids, why can’t I, as a single parent?” he said.

“Pata nahi yeh kyun hota hai ki agar aap single ho aur aap apna bachcha chahte ho, toh log bolte hai, ‘Aap adopt kyun nahi kar lete?’ Arre, poori duniya khud ke bachche paida kar rahi hai, hum kyun nahi kar sakte (I don’t know why it happens that if you are single and you want a child of your own, people say, ‘Why don’t you adopt?’ When the entire world is having biological children, why can’t we)?” he added.

