‘Tussi legend ho’: Ravi Shastri lauds Yuvraj after skipping him in World Cup 2011-linked tweet



Yuvraj Singh scored 362 runs from eight innings at an average of 90.50 including one century and four half-centuries (File Photo)

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri congratulated India’s World Cup 2011-winning team on its ninth anniversary Tuesday with a video of then-Indian skipper MS Dhoni finishing the match with a six. In his tweet, he tagged current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 – @sachin_rt @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1CjZMJPHZh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2020

Man of the series of World Cup 2011 Yuvraj Singh poked fun at Shastri as he said that the former cricketer forgot to tag him and Dhoni in the video as they were also the part of the victorious team.

Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it 😂 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

In turn, Shastri replied by praising Yuvraj and calling him a legend of the game.

When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 ! 🤗 https://t.co/bnZHTyFd8x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 3, 2020

In World Cup 2011 final, India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets with 10 balls to spare chasing down a total of 275 at Wankhede Stadium. Gautam Gambhir and Dhoni scored 97 and 91 respectively to help India reclaim the trophy after 28 years.

Yuvraj played a pivotal role in India’s second ODI World Cup title win. He scored 362 runs from eight innings at an average of 90.50, which included one century and four half-centuries. He also took 15 wickets in the tournament, the second-most by an Indian after Zaheer Khan, who took 21 wickets.

