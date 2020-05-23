TV Actor Karan Vahi Laughed Out Loud on Virat’s Dinosaur Video, Virat Gave a Desi Indian Reply

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli are making the most of the lockdown phase by spending quality time together. During the lockdown, which just entered its fourth phase, Virushka filled up their feed with glimpses of their quarantined lives and throwback memories.

Recently, Anushka Sharma spotted a ‘dinosaur’ at her home and shared a video of the same on social media making everyone go ROFL-ing all the way. The dinosaur is none other than Virat Kohli. In the video, Virat can be seen walking around the house like a dinosaur and imitating the voice of the extinct-reptile as well.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared the video and wrote, “I spotted …. A Dinosaur on the loose”.

Fans and her colleagues were quick to comment on the amusing video. TV actor Karan Wahi too commented on the video with some laughing emojis.

As soon as Karan commented, Virat replied to him saying, “@karanwahi tujhe badi hassi aa rahi hai saale.”

Formerly, Anushka shared a funny video of herself imitating one of the Virat’s fans on the field.

In another video, she can be seen giving a haircut to hubby Virat Kohli.

