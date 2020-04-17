TV Actors Gautam Gupta And Smriti Khanna Become Parents To A Baby Girl

Gautam Gupta, Smriti Khanna

It’s a baby girl for the lovely couple, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta! The television couple is now parents to a little baby girl. Smriti gave birth to the couple’s first child, on Wednesday. The actress took to her social media to share the good news with her fans and loved ones. She posted a really adorable family photo with her husband Gautam holding their little daughter. Smriti sharing the photo wrote — “Our princess has arrived. 15.04.2020.” While Gautam expressed his joy and happiness by sharing a photo of himself holding his little girl, on social media. He captioned the photo— “Daddy’s bundle of joy.”

Have a look at their pictures:

As soon as they shared the pictures, wishes poured in from their loved ones on the comments section. Film and television celebrities like Dia Mirza, Shiny Dixit, Shakti Arora, Mahhi Vij, Radhika Madan, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kishwer M Rai Arjun Bijlani, Sara Khan, Neha Saxena Karanvir Bohra, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Abhishek Kapur among others sent their warm wishes to the lovely couple.

Recently actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali welcomed a baby boy. He had shared the news on his social media accompanied by an adorable picture of him holding his bundle of joy along with his wife Nirali.

Have a look at the picture:

We wish the new family a lifetime of happiness! May your greatest times be spent together.