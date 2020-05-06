TV actors Smriti Khanna, Manish Gupta name daughter Anayka, see her latest pic

TV actors, Smriti Khanna and Manish Gupta, have named their daughter Anayka. Revealing her name, Smriti also shared a new picture of the little one.

The picture was taken at the time of her birth and is from the hospital bed. Anayka was born amid lockdown in Mumbai on April 15. Sharing the news with a photo, Smriti had written: “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Just four days later, Smriti had shared a picture with her daughter in her arms and written: “Time to go home Please ignore the swollen face and puffy eyes #newmom #welcomeprincess.” Seeing Smriti fit into a tiny dress, fans marvelled at her postpartum fitness. A fan had written: “God damn.. look at this woman.. she just delivered a beautiful baby and looks like she can go to the red carpet straight. Absolutely phenomenal I have been ur fan ever since “Meri Aashiqui Ab tum hi ho..” but every now & den u keep adding feathers in ur cap Keep inspiring love. Wishing u 3 a lifetime of happiness,love & good health Lots of love”

Smriti posted another yet another in bed with her little baby and protectively written: “There will never be a day, like the day you were born .. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I promise to love you and protect you till my last breath #TheDayWeMet.” Sharing another picture of Anayka holding on to her mother’s fingers, on one of which was tattooed her husband Gautam’s name, Smriti had written: “@mistergautam your #fangirls”.

On April 13, which happened to be Gautam’s birthday two days before the birth of their daughter, Smriti had written a lovely note on how his ‘gift will arrive anytime now’. She had written: “Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted. I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife.”

