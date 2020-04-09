TV Babu, Former Kerala CPI Leader Who Joined the NDA, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

TV Babu, Secretary of the Kerala-based NDA ally BDJS, passed away following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Thrissur on Thursday morning. He was 62.

The Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala. As a candidate of the NDA, Babu had unsuccessfully contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Alathur constituency, and in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections from Nattika.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah condoled his demise. Modi lauded his work at the grassroots level in the state.

Shri TV Babu did commendable work at the grassroots level in Kerala. His efforts to serve the poor and further social empowerment were noteworthy. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Amit Shah recalled the several struggles he underwent for the downtrodden as leader of the Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS), a leading organisation of Dalits in the state.

Pained to learn about the demise of Shri. T V Babu, the leader of Kerala Pulaya Mahasabha and founder member of BDJS, a constituent of NDA in Kerala. He was known for the several struggles he led for the downtrodden. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 9, 2020

Babu was a Dalit leader who began his political career as a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader in Anthikkad in Thrissur district, who went on to become General Secretary of the KPMS. He later served as president of the village panchayat in Chazhoor in Thrissur, and the Anthikkad block panchayat. Later, he parted ways with the CPI and helped found the BDJS.