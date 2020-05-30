Jimmys Post

TV chef Ainsley Harriott recalls his travel adventures

TV chef Ainsley Harriott recalls his travel adventures

Checking in… TV chef Ainsley Harriott talks about eating his first hot dog in New York and having an unforgettable meal at Sydney’s Bondi Icebergs

TV chef Ainsley Harriott

This week TV chef Ainsley Harriott checks in to our travel Q&A.

He talks about his earliest holiday memory – eating his first hot dog in New York – being ‘blown away’ by Sydney’s Icebergs restaurant – and more…

Most memorable place?

Petra, Jordan’s ancient city. It takes your breath away.

Do you always fly first class?

When I am flying long-haul, I tend to go business class. I’ve had two hip operations so I can’t sit in economy for more than three hours without starting to get cramp.

What can’t you travel without?

A good toothpick.

Earliest holiday memory?

Eating my first proper hot dog in New York. I could smell the onions 50 yards away.

Favourite hotel?

The Coral Reef Club in Barbados. I’ve been many times, and the staff are so relaxed.

Most unforgettable meal?

I was blown away by a Sydney restaurant called Icebergs. I don’t know what I had. I just remember feeling fantastic there.

What’s your holiday hell?

I hate poor service. Being busy is no excuse. I have high standards.

Ainsley said he was 'blown away' by Sydney's famous Icebergs restaurant in Bondi

Favourite place in the UK?

My partner lives in Chester and I like popping up there. It’s an old Roman city with great restaurants, bars and delis.

Where next?

I’m planning to go skiing with a couple of mates — probably at Val d’Isere in the French Alps. I’ve absolutely loved skiing ever since I went with school and I was the only black man in the mountains.

  • Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook is available to watch online on ITV Hub. 

