TV stars Debina Bonnerjee, Siddharth Nigam and Pavitra Punia pay tribute to workers on World Labour Day | Bollywood Life

On International Labour Day on Friday, a slew of TV actors, including Debina Bonnerjee, Siddharth Nigam and Pavitra Punia took out time to appreciate the hard work of all the workers out there. Thanking her make-up dada, spot dadas, Debina said: “I cannot emphasise the importance of our spot dadas, make-up dada, light men and every other person who makes any shoot a success. This day I would like to thank them for their relentless contribution to our industry. Behind the seamless work we see on our screens, it is because of these heroes who help us execute the content. Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Debina Bonnerjee celebrates her birthday with husband Gurmeet Choudhary and friends via video calling

“Even on the sets of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga I always witness the punctuality and the hard work that the production workers put in. As an artist, I want to thank everyone who puts in so much effort to make us feel comfortable and take care of anything and everything. I want to salute them for their dedication and hard work.” Also Read – Ramayan: When Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee swore to NEVER work with each other [Exclusive]

She also shared that she follows a “ritual of ordering a healthy meal for everyone on the sets so that every worker on the set can have a change and the much-needed break before they go back to their tedious work”. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Debina Bonnerjee’s THIS special gesture for her building watchmen will bring a smile on your face [Exclusive]

“It gives me great joy to contribute in any way I can and I would continue to follow this ritual on my part to celebrate them,” Debina added.

Actress Pavitra Punia, who plays a pivotal role in Sony SAB’s “Baalveer Returns”, considers all workers on her show’s set like her family

“After my family, if there’s anyone who takes care of me is the entire crew on the set, especially spot dada. I have been fortunate to be around such people who have spoiled me with their love by taking care of each and every need of mine. This day, I want to thank them with all my heart for their selfless care and love.

As actors we are the final piece of any setup, the main work goes by the entire team that works day and night to set up the stage for us. It is the commendable teamwork and hard work that these people include in our daily lives is what makes us,” Pavitra said.

She added: “I have been in the industry since 2009 and I have always been close to the spot dada, settings dada, make-up and the production crew. We forget to appreciate their contribution and this is the day we should take a moment to make them feel special and continue to do that every day.”

Actor Siddharth Nigam urged everyone to show love and compassion for workers.

“On the sets of ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, they take such good care of me and I believe in giving back to with the same compassion. It is because how they look after every actor on the set is why any artist is able to focus better on the work because their needs are instantly taken care of.

” A huge salute to everyone on this day. It is only because of you all that the industry runs smoothly.”

