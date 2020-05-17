Twelve McDonald’s stores shut their doors and undergo deep cleaning over coronavirus fears

Twelve McDonald’s restaurants have closed for deep cleaning after a delivery driver tested positive for COVID-19.

The driver delivered to stores at Melton East, Laverton North, Sunbury, Taylors Lakes and Sandown, all in Victoria, while infected with the deadly respiratory virus.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman confirmed the driver tested positive on Sunday and impacted staff had been notified.

A dozen McDonald’s stores across Melbourne including Melton East (pictured) have been forced to close for deep cleaning after a truck driver tested positive for COVID-19

‘The truck driver made deliveries to 12 restaurants and interacted with a small number of restaurant employees on each occasion while asymptomatic and unaware they had contracted COVID-19,’ the spokeswoman said.

All staff working at the 12 sites have been told to get tested and won’t return to work for 14 days.

The decision to close the stores was made ‘out of an abundance of caution’,’ the spokeswoman said.

‘McDonald’s Australia has taken this significant action in the best interests of the health and safety of our employees and our customers,’ she said.

‘We will open each of the restaurants following completion of the deep clean and pending the availability of replacement crew.’

The spokeswoman confirmed to Daily Mail Australia no other employees at the stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

The truck driver made deliveries to 12 restaurants and interacted with some staff, all staff working on the day have been advised to get tested immediately and will not work for 14 days

The recent closures come after the Fawkner McDonald’s was closed for deep cleaning after being linked to eight cases of coronavirus.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: ‘Every day, in every shift, our employees are following strict cleaning, sanitisation quality control and hygiene practices.

‘We also offer anti-microbial hand wash to our customers and employees and every employee is mandated to wear gloves.’

The McDonald’s store reopened for business on Wednesday following the deep clean but 92 staff members remain in isolation.’