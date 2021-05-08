Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops | Ergonomic desktop cooling stand for home or office, white (special edition)



Price: $59.99

(as of May 08,2021 19:04:25 UTC – Details)





Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. Available for a limited time in a special white matte finish, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

Designed, sold & supported by Twelve South, a family-owned small business in Charleston, South Carolina.

Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches

Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain

Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

Air Flow – Curve keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling

Compliment your Workspace – Curve’s modern minimal design uses a single piece of bent aluminum to fit in with your work environment

Compatible with laptops 11″ to 17″ such as Apple MacBooks, Acer, ASUS, HP, Dell, Microsoft Surface Laptop, Lenovo, Samsung, and more





