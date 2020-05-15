Twenty fire engines and 125 firefighters tackle huge fire on an industrial estate in east London 

Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are tackling a fire at a warehouse in Barking, east London, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Officers were called to a single storey warehouse on Alfreds Way on Friday evening after reports of a building being alight.

Fire crews from Barking, East Ham, Dagenham, Plaistow, Ilford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. They were called at 6.33pm.

Officers were called to a single storey warehouse on Alfreds Way on Friday evening after reports of a building being alight

Fire crews from Barking, East Ham, Dagenham, Plaistow, Ilford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene

London Fire Brigade confirmed it had sent 25 fire engines to the scene to help extinguish the fire on an industrial estate in Alfreds Way

The blaze is in an estate just south of the A13 and drivers could see thick plumes of black smoke rising from the inferno

The blaze is in an estate just south of the A13 and drivers could see thick plumes of black smoke rising from the inferno.

The LFB says the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

At 7.23pm the London Fire Brigade tweeted: ‘Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are currently tackling a fire at an industrial estate on Alfreds Way in Barking.’

One social media post said: ‘A huge fire in London, I can’t tell if it’s on our side of the river but it looks to be Thamesmead way.’

The London Fire Brigade have been offering regular updates on the progress of the fire

Police waited at the scene as firefighters worked to battle the intense flames after a warehouse caught alight

The fire is in the estate just south of the A13, with reports smoke is visible across swathes of East London

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles surrounding the site of the blaze this evening

Videos and photographs taken of the inferno show plumes of smoke rising from the warehouse

Another claimed the warehouse held furniture and chemicals.

One said: ‘We could see the fire from the bridge near our place where we can see all London… it looked very dense.’

More to follow.