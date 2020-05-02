‘Twilight’ Author Stephenie Meyer Sets a Countdown – Is ‘Midnight Sun’ Coming?

Stephenie Meyer, the author of the Twilight series, has an announcement on the way and fans are speculating what it could be.

The countdown clock on Stephenie‘s website ends at midnight on Monday (May 4) and people think that her Twilight spinoff book “Midnight Sun” might finally be on the way.

The new book was a different version of the original, told by Edward’s point of view.

“While I was procrastinating some real editing work (I’m always at my most creative when procrastinating), I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective,” she wrote on her website back in 2008. “There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter. After all, Bella only knows that an incredibly gorgeous boy is looking at her funny. Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life!”

“First there’s the shock and frustration of not being able to hear Bella’s thoughts, then the wild, monstrous reaction to her scent, followed by the incredible expenditure of self-control that it takes to not kill her,” she added. “His side of Bella’s first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.”

You can read the first draft of “Midnight Sun” RIGHT HERE!

