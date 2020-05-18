Twin girls, aged three, die after being pulled from a house fire in New South Wales 

Two young girls have died after they were pulled from an out-of-control house fire at a locked house in New South Wales.

Emergency services rushed to Batlow in the South West Slopes region around 11am Monday to find the home engulfed in flames.

The three-year-old twin girls became trapped inside the locked house and had to be pulled from the Mayday Road property by firefighters who fought their way in.

Superintendent Bob Noble, Commander of Riverina Police District, told reporters there was a wood fire burning inside the house which may have started the blaze.

Emergency services rushed to Batlow in the South West Slopes region around 11am Monday to find the home engulfed in flames (the house after the fire was extinguished pictured)

Both girls are believed to have been living in the house and paramedics desperately tried to save the young girls but they died at the scene.

The twin’s mother and five-year-old sibling were outside the home as the fire tore through the house.

Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze while officers from the Riverina Police District established a crime scene at the home.

Officers are now investigating into the circumstances surrounding the tragic fire and are yet to say whether it is being treated as suspicious.

Supt Noble described the incident as ‘particularly horrific’.

‘The lives of two young girls having been lost, the family and so forth, friends of the family are quite rightly distraught as are neighbours,’ Supt Noble said.

‘The mother of the two deceased children is distraught, there was another young child present at that time, and you can only imagine what they’re going through.

‘It’s just devastatingly sad that two young lives have been snuffed out like that.’

Police from Riverina Detectives assisted by the Arson Unit of State Crime Command are working to establish the cause of the fire.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.