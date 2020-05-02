Twin models Jordan and Zac Stenmark release their own exercise and nutrition program

Jordan and Zac Stenmark have modelled for Abercrombie & Fitch, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein.

And the model twins, 28, are diversifying themselves by releasing their own workout program called Stenmark Fit, which they developed over two years.

As people continue to do workouts and exercise at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zac told The Sunday Telegraph: ‘We thought this would be the best way to communicate to everyone the structure that we live by.’

Get fit: Twin models Jordan and Zac Stenmark are set to release their own workout and nutrition program called Stenmark Fit, which they developed over two years. Both pictured

The two part, six-week program is aimed at men and women from ages 16 to 34 of all fitness levels and covers both nutrition and exercise.

According to the website, their approach to training uses ‘the most effective and efficient workouts’ and is equipment-free.

Celebrity training programs have become somewhat of a trend – such as those led by Tiffiny Hall, Sam Wood and Rachael Finch.

Full body workouts: The two part, six-week program is aimed at men and women from ages 16 to 34 of all fitness levels and covers both nutrition and exercise

Jordan said they were on board with the trend because it was a ‘successful’ business model.

‘The reason they have been so successful is you create your own schedule,’ he said.

On Instagram, they have been given their fans a taste of what’s to come in their program with workout videos targetting abs, back and booty.

Breaking a sweat: On Instagram, they have been given their fans a taste of what’s to come in their program with workout videos targetting abs, back and booty

Although the current state of the world has put their jobs on hold for the meantime, the twins modelling and acting careers are still going strong.

But they hope the new fitness venture, which is set to launch in the days ahead, will give them longevity.

‘This is something we think will provide sustainability for us in the long term,’ Zac said.

Stenmark Fit will launch on Tuesday 5th of May