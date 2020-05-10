Twinkle Khanna on equation with Dimple Kapadia: ‘She said my highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head’

In her latest column for The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna has written about the bond she shares with her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara. Twinkle mentioned how life with her mother can sometimes be too much to handle.

“I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting,” she wrote.

However, after Twinkle became a mother herself, she developed a new respect for her own mother. “I know that like most daughters, my self-worth for the longest time and partially even now, is based firmly on what I perceive as my mother’s notion of me…I try to help my daughter rejoice in her strengths, build confidence, integrity and fearlessness while also throwing a few vegetables down her throat. But I know I will still slip up inadvertently,” she wrote.

Twinkle fears that one day, her own daughter might think of her differently than what she expects. “In the future, she may sit on a therapist’s couch and moan about something that slipped out of my mouth, perhaps just once, but has never been forgotten. Or she may tell her partner, ‘You remember 20 years ago, there was some sort of quarantine? While all the other moms were making delicious pancakes with strawberry drizzle, mine just gave me toast with some peanut butter’,” she wrote.

She also raised a toast to the ‘perfectly imperfect’ mothers. On Saturday, she gave a shout out to all the ‘bada** mothers’ and shared what a mother actually wants for the Mother’s Day. “I am going to tell you what mother’s really want for Mother’s Day or what at least I want for Mother’s Day. I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don’t want anyone to ask me any questions,” she said in the video message.

“Some of you watching this may think I am a terrible mom and sometimes I also wonder the same thing especially when my little one looks at me and calls me ‘Bad Mumma’. But deep down I don’t think I am a bad mom,” the 46-year-old said. “I think that I am a bada** mom though I have a perfectly fine posterior. So here’s wishing all you bada** moms a happy Mother’s day and the ones with the good ass a happy Mother’s day to you as well,” she added.

